Both pro- and anti-CAA protests draw crowds

A day after prohibitory orders were lifted, the city witnessed multiple demonstrations, both against and in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, on Sunday. More protests are expected on Monday as a coalition of Muslim organisations has organised a rally against CAA.

Both demonstrations – pro- and anti-CAA, 2019 – both in front of Town Hall, one followed by the other, drew large crowds.

A rally organised in support of CAA saw Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya taking on those protesting against the Act, calling them “illiterate”, a comment that soon turned controversial. He argued that CAA did not take away citizenship from anyone and there were canards being spread about the Act.

Those opposing the amended Citizenship Act at a protest outside the Town Hall Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A day-long satyagraha and a protest against CAA saw many register their protest through music and poetry and an active participation of thousands, especially youth and students.

The protests demanded that the Union government withdraw CAA and not implement NRC across the country.

Many also said that if NRC was implemented, they would not submit their documents for verification as part of a non-cooperation movement against the exercise. They also said Census – 2021 and National Population Registry be kept independent of the NRC-CAA process.