Bosch to hire over 1,000 persons in India this fiscal

The German company will open 75-acre smart campus in Bengaluru on June 30

Bosch, a Gerlingen-based multinational engineering and automotive technology firm, which completed 100 years of operation in India in 2022, is all set to open its largest smart campus, outside Germany, at Adugodi in Bengaluru.

“This campus we are building is of university campus style. This is not just the largest in India, but perhaps the largest campus of Bosch outside Germany,’‘ said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd. and President, Bosch Group, India.

Bosch has invested over ₹800 crore to build this university-campus style on 75 acres of land spread on either side of New Mico Road and joined through an exclusive Bosch flyover and skywalk.

During fiscal 2022, Bosch intends to hire over 1,000 persons, most of them would be techies with digital expertise and also experts in powertrain electrification.