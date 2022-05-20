Bengaluru

Bosch to hire over 1,000 persons in India this fiscal

During fiscal 2022, Bosch plans to hire over 1,000 persons, most of them would be techies with digital expertise and also experts in powertrain electrification.

During fiscal 2022, Bosch plans to hire over 1,000 persons, most of them would be techies with digital expertise and also experts in powertrain electrification.

Bosch, a Gerlingen-based multinational engineering and automotive technology firm, which completed 100 years of operation in India in 2022, is all set to open its largest smart campus, outside Germany, at Adugodi in Bengaluru.

“This campus we are building is of university campus style. This is not just the largest in India, but perhaps the largest campus of Bosch outside Germany,’‘ said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd. and President, Bosch Group, India.

Bosch has invested over ₹800 crore to build this university-campus style on 75 acres of land spread on either side of New Mico Road and joined through an exclusive Bosch flyover and skywalk.

During fiscal 2022, Bosch intends to hire over 1,000 persons, most of them would be techies with digital expertise and also experts in powertrain electrification.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
engineering
manufacturing and engineering
Related Articles
Dalmia Cement to create 700 jobs in Belagavi with ₹300 crore investment
Government jobs in India Post; 2,410 vacancies in Karnataka
How $3 billion semiconductor plant is expected to transform Mysuru
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2022 2:59:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bosch-to-hire-over-1000-persons-in-india-this-fiscal/article65431295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY