Bengaluru

Bosch India donates ₹50 crore towards COVID-19 relief

With the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases, Bosch India has stepped in to help the government and citizens.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Bosch Group in India has donated ₹5 crore to PM CARES FUND and pledged additional ₹45 crore for various community welfare initiatives.

In line with its commitment to work towards the benefit of the society at large, Bosch India has started various welfare initiatives to help the underprivileged. It has been supplying cooked meals from its kitchen in Bidadi plant and through the Art of Living Foundation to about 4,000 migrant workers and other needy individuals, on a daily basis, as per a company statement.

Till date, Bosch has already supported around 1,500 needy families by supplying ration packets during the current nationwide lockdown.

Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, President, Bosch Group in India and Managing Director, Bosch Limited, said, “Bosch has always been a socially responsible and value-driven organization that emphasizes and works towards the needs of the communities and neighborhoods around its areas of operation. It is indeed a tough time for the nation.”

Apr 16, 2020

