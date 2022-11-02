Borewell company owner booked for assaulting students at gunpoint

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 02, 2022 21:50 IST

The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police are on the lookout for the owner of a borewell company for assaulting two students in broad daylight and threatening them at gunpoint on the busy Muddinapalya road on Monday.

Panic gripped among passers-by when the accused Anil Ramachandrappa, owner of Royal Borewell company, and his associates dragged 19-year-old student Koushik Chirag and his younger brother out of his office and assaulted them in the middle of the road while people looked on.

The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras and the police have recovered the footage for investigation.

Koushik, a student of a private college, and his younger brother Nandan Chirag are tenants of the accused and had gone to Anil’s office to discuss about vacating the house.

The duo had earlier demanded the deposits and had an argument with the family members of Anil. Enraged by this, Anil attacked them as they came to his office and dragged them out and assaulted them publicly.

Based on the complaint by Koushik, the police have registered a case against Anil charging him under attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and also under various sections of the Arms act.

