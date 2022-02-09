Bored of WFH? Get office space at Bengaluru's IME museum for ₹250

For ₹250, you can work from here

If you want to break the monotony of working from home, there is a new experience on the cards. The Indian Music Experience (IME) museum in Bengaluru is offering an option to work from their premises for ₹250 a day.

After booking a seat, either by calling the museum or doing it in person, you can work there from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. As of now, there are about 25 seats in the outdoor cafe and the learning centre located indoors. On Mondays, when the museum is shut for maintenance, the seats in the learning centre will be unavailable.

The museum offers high-speed internet connection, free parking, charging stations apart from an access to its exhibits between 10 am to 6 pm. The workstations will be frequently sanitised. Since the pandemic, more and more people have been working from their homes.

“After a point, people might get bored of working in the same surroundings. The silence, greenery, and the musical exhibits can inspire people and help them be more focused,” says IME’s director Manasi Prasad.

“People working in a creative field, like writers or artists, will especially benefit from the atmosphere,” she reckons. “This ‘Work From Museum’ programme is also one of the several attempts by IME to reach out to the community,” she adds, “Instead of a rare visit, people can make the museum a part of their daily lives.”

If the turnout is good, IME plans to offer weekly or monthly ‘work from museum’ packages. To book a seat, call 9686602366. For more information, visit indianmusicexperience.org