Booth-level teams told to conduct door-to-door survey

As Bengaluru city continues to significantly contribute to the huge surge in COVID-19 cases in the State, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Saturday directed booth-level teams to conduct house-to-house surveys.

At a meeting with teams in Radhakrishna Temple ward, he asked for such teams to be formed as soon as possible with the available human resource, volunteers, and government officials in the locality. They have been instructed to keep records of vulnerable population through the survey, identify people with SARI, ILI, and co-morbidities, and senior citizens.

He added that whenever a person tests positive, the feasibility of the house should be assessed for home isolation.

Contact tracing should be carried out immediately for both primary and secondary contacts, and the teams should monitor the home isolation patients, avoiding visits, and instead using phones as the preferred mode of contact, he said.

He also directed the teams to monitor home quarantine of primary contacts.

With the huge number of containment zones in the city, he asked the booth-level teams to survey the whole area to identify families that require provision of essential commodities, categorise them into free ration and paid home delivery, identify people with special health needs who require regular travel outside the containment zone and those working in essential services.