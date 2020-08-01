Booth-level teams told to conduct door-to-door survey

As Bengaluru city continues to significantly contribute to the huge surge in COVID-19 cases in the State, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Saturday directed booth-level teams to conduct house-to-house surveys.
At a meeting with teams in Radhakrishna Temple ward, he asked for such teams to be formed as soon as possible with the available human resource, volunteers, and government officials in the locality. They have been instructed to keep records of vulnerable population through the survey, identify people with SARI, ILI, and co-morbidities, and senior citizens.
He added that whenever a person tests positive, the feasibility of the house should be assessed for home isolation.
Contact tracing should be carried out immediately for both primary and secondary contacts, and the teams should monitor the home isolation patients, avoiding visits, and instead using phones as the preferred mode of contact, he said.
He also directed the teams to monitor home quarantine of primary contacts.
With the huge number of containment zones in the city, he asked the booth-level teams to survey the whole area to identify families that require provision of essential commodities, categorise them into free ration and paid home delivery, identify people with special health needs who require regular travel outside the containment zone and those working in essential services.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath