Booth-level committees to monitor cases

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) firmed up its plans to empower booth-level committees to monitor COVID-19 cases, with the onus on councillors to ensure that the system works effectively. Data segregated at the ward level will be used by the committees to contact citizens who have tested positive, trace primary and secondary contacts, identify senior citizens, and keep track of their health on a regular basis.

At the BBMP council meeting on Tuesday, civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad urged councillors to rope in volunteers from their wards to constitute these booth-level committees. “There are around 40 booths per ward. Each booth-level committee may have 10 members,” he said.

Committee members will be required to contact COVID-19 patients directly, ascertain if they can be isolated at home for quarantine or sent to the nearest COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC), or require medical attention. “Anyone who cannot be under home isolation may directly come to COVID-19 Care Centres,” he added.

13,000 tests a day

The BBMP is testing around 13,000 people every day. “We will increase testing. With more tests, more positive cases will be reported. However, 90% of cases are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms,” he said.

Conceding that the civic body had not prioritised on improving its health infrastructure, he said 379 ambulances, 244 Tempo Travellers and 53 hearses have been given to the eight zones.

Police to track contacts

With regard to untraceable cases, the Commissioner said the number was not as high as reported in the media. At the time of testing, several people had not provided the complete address while others had even given wrong contact numbers.

“There are 1,800 cases where contacts could not be traced. We have handed over the details to the police,” said Mr. Prasad.

Row over ambulances

JD(S) MLC Ramesh Gowda and Kacharakanahalli councillor Padmanabha Reddy almost came to blows during a discussion on ambulances provided to the different wards and zones at the BBMP council meeting.

Mr. Reddy objected to Mr. Gowda’s claim that not all wards had ambulances.

Following an argument, the JD(S) MLC staged a dharna in the well of the house.