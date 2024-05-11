Books release programme today                                                                         

Two Kannada books — a collection of poems and songs, and a meditation on poetry— written by poet, playwright, and stage director Raghunandana will be released in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Literary critic Rajendra Chenni and stage director B.R. Venkataramana Aithala will release the books and speak about them. Naanu Saththamele, published by Chaarumathi Prakashana, is a poetry collection of 170 pages containing Raghunandana’s poems, his translations of poems from English and Urdu, and songs and poems for 12 plays that he has written or adapted into Kannada from other languages.

Tuytavella Navyadatta: Andattara Uyyaale… Maththu Adara Suththa, published by Theatre Tatkal Books, runs into 270 pages. The book release programme will be held at Suchitra Auditorium, 9th Main, Banashankari Second Stage, at 11 a.m.