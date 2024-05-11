GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Books release programme today                                                                         

Published - May 11, 2024 10:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Theatre person Raghunandana

Theatre person Raghunandana | Photo Credit: File Photo

Two Kannada books — a collection of poems and songs, and a meditation on poetry— written by poet, playwright, and stage director Raghunandana will be released in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Literary critic Rajendra Chenni and stage director B.R. Venkataramana Aithala will release the books and speak about them. Naanu Saththamele, published by Chaarumathi Prakashana, is a poetry collection of 170 pages containing Raghunandana’s poems, his translations of poems from English and Urdu, and songs and poems for 12 plays that he has written or adapted into Kannada from other languages.

Tuytavella Navyadatta: Andattara Uyyaale… Maththu Adara Suththa, published by Theatre Tatkal Books, runs into 270 pages. The book release programme will be held at Suchitra Auditorium, 9th Main, Banashankari Second Stage, at 11 a.m.

Related Topics

theatre / poetry / authors and poets

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.