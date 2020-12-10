Bookie arrested for running online gambling ring

Bengaluru

10 December 2020 01:05 IST

The Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested a bookie who was allegedly running an online cricket gambling racket. The accused, Prabhu Kalaiah, 33, a resident of Bhuvaneshwarinagar, was running the gambling ring from a mobile app, which he used to monitor ongoing cricket matches and receive bets from punters, the police said.

Prabhu was caught at Telecom Layout by a police team with the money to be handed over to punters. “We have seized ₹4.5 lakh and a mobile phone from him. The accused has been taken into custody and efforts are on to ascertain his network,” said the police.

