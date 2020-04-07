‘Book violators under Disaster Management Act’

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has directed police personnel on ground to enforce the lockdown more strictly and book cases against violators under the Disaster Management Act.
Mr. Rao said he has been observing lapses in the implementation of the lockdown and directed the police to barricade more roads to contain the movement of vehicles. “The police should monitor grocery shops where customers are violating rules of social distancing, warn them and record a video for evidence,” he said.
