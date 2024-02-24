ADVERTISEMENT

Book on land mafia in Bengaluru to be released on Feb. 25

February 24, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sachidananda Nagara Nyayapara Andolana is on Sunday is releasing a book titled “Bengalurina Bhoo Mafia Bhrashtacharada Chakravyuha” written by Dr. Shankara K. Prasad and Nethrakere Uday Shankar looking at land mafia in and around Bengaluru.

It will be released by former Supreme Court Judge and former Lokayukta N. Santhosh Hegde. D.V. Guru Prasad (Retd), Director General of Police, will preside over the programme. Sadananda Janekere, adjunct professor, Chanakya University, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held on Global Academy of Technology premises, Bangarappa Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, at 10.30 a.m. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US