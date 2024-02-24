Book on land mafia in Bengaluru to be released on Feb. 25

February 24, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sachidananda Nagara Nyayapara Andolana is on Sunday is releasing a book titled “Bengalurina Bhoo Mafia Bhrashtacharada Chakravyuha” written by Dr. Shankara K. Prasad and Nethrakere Uday Shankar looking at land mafia in and around Bengaluru.

It will be released by former Supreme Court Judge and former Lokayukta N. Santhosh Hegde. D.V. Guru Prasad (Retd), Director General of Police, will preside over the programme. Sadananda Janekere, adjunct professor, Chanakya University, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held on Global Academy of Technology premises, Bangarappa Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, at 10.30 a.m.

