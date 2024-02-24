GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book on land mafia in Bengaluru to be released on Feb. 25

February 24, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sachidananda Nagara Nyayapara Andolana is on Sunday is releasing a book titled “Bengalurina Bhoo Mafia Bhrashtacharada Chakravyuha” written by Dr. Shankara K. Prasad and Nethrakere Uday Shankar looking at land mafia in and around Bengaluru.

It will be released by former Supreme Court Judge and former Lokayukta N. Santhosh Hegde. D.V. Guru Prasad (Retd), Director General of Police, will preside over the programme. Sadananda Janekere, adjunct professor, Chanakya University, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held on Global Academy of Technology premises, Bangarappa Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, at 10.30 a.m. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.