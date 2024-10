Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy will hold a literary meet on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The evening will have a discussion on the short stories and prose poems collection Ellindalo Haari Bandu by Giridhar Khasnis. The writer will be in conversation with film critic and writer Vidyashankar.

The programme will be held at Suchitra, B.V. Karanth Road, Banashankari II Stage, at 6 p.m.