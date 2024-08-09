ADVERTISEMENT

Book Brahma Literature Festival 2024 kicks off

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:13 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The opening day was a collage of discussions on various subjects, including AI, translations, modern poetry, languages, film, autobiographies, and Dalit feminism.

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Vivek Shanbhag during the inaugural function of Book Brahma Literature Festival 2024 in Bengaluru on Friday.

Book Brahma Literature Festival (BBLF) 2024 began on Friday at the St. John’s Auditorium, Koramangala, launching a three-day celebration of literature, art, and cultural dialogue.

Speaking at the inaugural conference, Satish Chapparike, Director of BBLF 2024, highlighted the festival’s mission to foster a literary culture that transcends boundaries and celebrates the diversity of south Indian languages and traditions.

The inaugural session, titled Tenkana Nudi Kaudi, featured a panel from diverse linguistic literary traditions of south India, including H.S. Shivaprakash, B. Jeyamohan, Volga, Vivek Shanbhag, and K. Satchidanandan.

The day concluded with cultural performances, including Poetry in Action by Manasi Sudhir and Kannada Kavya Kanaja by Mysuru’s theatre team Natana, directed by Shripad Bhat. The Book Brahma Kadambari Puraskara-2024 award ceremony was presented by Tamil author and scholar Perumal Murugan, honouring literary contributors from across south India.

The festival continues on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.

