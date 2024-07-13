Book Brahma Literature Festival 2024 from August 9 to 11; 300 writers from all South Indian languages to come together for the event

Book Brahma, a portal on Kannada literature, is organising a three-day ‘Book Brahma Literature Festival 2024’ from August 9 in the city. The festival will have 300 writers from all South Indian languages — Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil apart from English. The festival, with over 80 panel discussions, will be held at St. John’s Auditorium at Koramangala.

After releasing the #BBLF-2024 poster, veteran writer and researcher Hampa Nagarajaiah, one of the mentors of the festival, said there will be four tracks of panel discussions that will be held parallelly. Writers such as K. Satchidanandan, Paul Zakaria, B. Jeyamohan, Perumal Murugan, Benyamin, Volga, H.S. Shivaprasad, Vivek Shanbhag, Girish Kasarvalli, Mamata Sagar, and S.G. Vasudev will be participating in the festival as speakers, he added.

The contribution of Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages to world literature is immense. The purpose of this festival is to bring all four historically important languages on one platform and facilitate mutual interaction, said Narahalli Balasubramanya, another mentor of the festival.

Another mentor, Mallepuram G. Vekatesh said a total of nine cultural performances have been organised during the three days, in which Venkatesh Kumar, R.K. Padmanabh, Prakash Rai, Bindu Malini, Manasi Sudhir, and Meghana Chandramouli will perform. There will also be a stage performances by Natana and Nirdiganta troupes, besides an Yakshagana performance by Keremane Mela.

For details, visit https://www.bookbrahma.com/