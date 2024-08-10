Book Brahma festival concludes today

The three-day Book Brahma Literature Festival ‘Soul of South’, which celebrates the southern languages, ends on Sunday with a series of discussions and performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the highlights on Sunday is Hindustani music by Venkatesh Kumar at 8.30 a.m. followed by a poetry performance by multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj titled “Diverse Languages, Same Feeling.”

There will be multiple sessions through the day on literature in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malaylam at St John’s Auditorium in Koramangala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second day of the festival on Saturday saw a music performance by Bindhumalini, followed by a session featuring O.L. Nagabhushanaswamy, Paul Zacharia, Perumal Murugan, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, and Pratibha Nandakumar on “South Indian Languages: The Question of Existence.”

Prof. Nagabhushanaswamy observed that while Kannada does not face the threat of extinction, it might gradually turn into a “language of the older people”, with much of its vocabulary lost to the younger generation.

The day concluded with Book Brahma Independence Day Short Story Competition Awards-2024, where Malayalam author Benyamin announced the winners and distributed the awards.

Indrakumar H.B. received the first prize, while Vinayaka Aralasuruli and Poornima Malagimani came second and third, respectively. This was followed by Mr. Benyamin in conversation with Sreejith Kadiyakkol and Sudhkaran Ramanthali, offering insights into his literary journey and creative process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.