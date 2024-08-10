GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book Brahma festival concludes today

Published - August 10, 2024 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day Book Brahma Literature Festival ‘Soul of South’, which celebrates the southern languages, ends on Sunday with a series of discussions and performances.

Among the highlights on Sunday is Hindustani music by Venkatesh Kumar at 8.30 a.m. followed by a poetry performance by multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj titled “Diverse Languages, Same Feeling.”

There will be multiple sessions through the day on literature in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malaylam at St John’s Auditorium in Koramangala.

The second day of the festival on Saturday saw a music performance by Bindhumalini, followed by a session featuring O.L. Nagabhushanaswamy, Paul Zacharia, Perumal Murugan, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, and Pratibha Nandakumar on “South Indian Languages: The Question of Existence.”

Prof. Nagabhushanaswamy observed that while Kannada does not face the threat of extinction, it might gradually turn into a “language of the older people”, with much of its vocabulary lost to the younger generation.

The day concluded with Book Brahma Independence Day Short Story Competition Awards-2024, where Malayalam author Benyamin announced the winners and distributed the awards.

Indrakumar H.B. received the first prize, while Vinayaka Aralasuruli and Poornima Malagimani came second and third, respectively. This was followed by Mr. Benyamin in conversation with Sreejith Kadiyakkol and Sudhkaran Ramanthali, offering insights into his literary journey and creative process.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.