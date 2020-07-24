Bommanahalli zone to have ‘COVID-19 war room’ in each ward

24 July 2020 22:13 IST

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who is also in-charge minister for Bommanahalli zone, has directed the officials concerned to set up ‘COVID-19 war rooms’ in each ward of the zone to effectively monitor issues related to the pandemic.

He instructed P. Manivannan, special officer, Bommanahalli zone, to establish a COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) in the zone.

