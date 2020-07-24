Bengaluru

Bommanahalli zone to have ‘COVID-19 war room’ in each ward

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who is also in-charge minister for Bommanahalli zone, has directed the officials concerned to set up ‘COVID-19 war rooms’ in each ward of the zone to effectively monitor issues related to the pandemic.

He instructed P. Manivannan, special officer, Bommanahalli zone, to establish a COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) in the zone.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 10:14:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bommanahalli-zone-to-have-covid-19-war-room-in-each-ward/article32186053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY