Bommanahalli voters ask for better civic infrastructure and maintenance of lakes, SWDs  

May 04, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Name any problem in an urban constituency, Bommanahalli has it. From silt filled, uncovered stormwater drains to pending lake development projects to flooding, notorious traffic jams, unwalkable roads and lack of last mile connectivity, Bommanahalli residents listed quite a few problems in their constituency which need immediate attention.

This constituency includes parts of J.P. Nagar, HSR Layout, Bannerghatta Road and the Bommanahalli area. Apart from many residential complexes, J.P. Nagar and HSR Layout are also the hosts of the growing pub culture, which has resulted in parking and traffic problems.

When the skies opened up last year, many residential complexes in the constituency were flooded, as Agara lake, Madivala lake and Iblur lake were among some lakes that breached. “Now our primary concern is that if it rains again, then the house will be inundated. The stormwater drains here have not been desilted and many of them have not even been covered properly, which means that anyone who walks on these roads without streetlights might fall into the drains,” said Uma Mani, a resident of the constituency.

She added that when a survey was taken up to find out the woes faced by the citizens here, connectivity issues were pointed out by many of them. “There are buses on the main roads and metro stations are also coming up. But to get to these roads from residential areas is a task as there is no last mile connectivity. This has forced many of us to take out our cars,” Ms. Mani said.

The citizens also said that while some parts of HSR Layout have been developed, other places like Bommanahalli and Iblur have been neglected. “The roads here are so narrow and motorists rarely follow any traffic discipline. For senior citizens and children, walking on the roads is a nightmare as footpaths are missing,” said Sparsha V., a resident of Bommanhalli.

Mr. Reddy from the BJP has held the seat here from 2008. His approachability has also been a factor in his election three times here. However, Opposition leaders have reported that there are strong waves of anti-incumbency as development here has not reached its full potential.

“You can describe the situation here as old stones, new bills as there has been not much development in the constituency. The MLA has been playing around with the caste card. This time, I have an advantage because of my age, the Congress wave and the calls for anti-incumbency,” said Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda, the Congress candidate.

“While he has developed all high-end constituencies, the remote areas have been ignored by him. If you see Iblur village, there are no good roads, sanitation, drinking water or garbage collection facilities. His development has been discriminatory and if given a chance, I will work without that discrimination and develop all pockets,” said K. Narayan Raju, the JD(S) candidate here who was a former BJP councillor.