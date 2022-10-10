Bommai, Yediyurappa to launch ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ tomorrow

Basavaraj Bommai would have yatra-related events in Maski in Raichur, Kushtagi in Koppal, Hoovinahadagali and Hospet, the district headquarters town of Vijayanagara, and Siriguppa in Ballari district

PTI Bengaluru
October 10, 2022 23:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Bommai would leave for Ballari on Tuesday morning. File | Photo Credit: Facebook/@BasavarajBommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with the BJP stalwart B. S. Yediyurappa, would start ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ in at least 50 Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Karnataka from Raichur on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The yatra is coinciding with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which would go on in the State till October 20.

“The Chief Minister, along with former CM Yediyurappa, will start the Jana Sankalpa Yatra (JSY) on Tuesday from Raichur. The yatra with gaps will continue till December 25. During this period, the two leaders will cover 50 Assembly segments,” a BJP office-bearer said.

The present tour from Raichur would be for three days and after a gap it would start again from a different location, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the next three days would see the Chief Minister on a whirlwind tour.

Mr. Bommai would leave for Ballari on Tuesday morning, from where he would reach Raichur in the afternoon to take part in the yatra.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the next three days, he would have yatra-related events in Maski in Raichur, Kushtagi in Koppal, Hoovinahadagali and Hospet, the district headquarters town of Vijayanagara, and Siriguppa in Ballari district.

After two days, the Chief Minister would attend SC Morcha Samavesha in Mysuru on October 16.

This month, Bommai would visit places in Bidar, Yadgir and Kalaburagi. On October 30, he would attend OBC Morcha Samavesha in Kalaburagi, sources close to the Chief Minister said.

Already, the BJP State chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh are touring various parts of the State holding public meetings, the BJP office-bearer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app