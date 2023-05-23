HamberMenu
Bommai blames negligence by BBMP for rain havoc; urges CM to take immediate precautions

May 23, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday blamed the negligence of BBMP officials for the rain havoc that claimed the life of a woman in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“The BBMP officials had failed to take up precautionary measures despite the warning by the India Meteorological Department about heavy rain. It was painful that a woman lost her life though the rains lashed only for a few hours,” he told presspersons.

Pointing out that the Weather Department has predicted rains for the next five days, Mr. Bommai urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take immediate steps towards precautionary measures.

