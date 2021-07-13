Bombay Saleem caught operating from Bengaluru central prison

Bengaluru

13 July 2021

Raids carried by CCB officials at the maximum security Bengaluru central prison of Parappana Agarahara revealed that notorious gangster Bombay Saleem was operating from the prison unabated. Saleem, who has over 40 criminal cases against him, was arrested by Indiranagar police in 2018 and later by Devanahalli police for allegedly threatening and extorting businessmen in 2020. He is presently lodged in the central prison. But this did not deter him from carrying out his criminal activities and He was carrying out his extortion racket and robberies, instructing his gang via his mobile phone, the police said.

Though Parappana Agrarahara claims to have maximum security facilities like multi-layer checks and high tech jammers to block mobile phone usage, tThe CCB officials recovered a huge cache of arms, marijuana, mobile phones, and SIM cards from him. Deepak R., inspector with the Anti-Narcotics wing, who is among the 120 CCB officials conducting raids at the prison, filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police against Saleem.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Saleem charging him under various sections of NDPS and prison Act.

In his complaint, Deepak said that the police have recovered 200 grams of ganja, seven chillams, ( smoking pipes , seven iron rods, 20 knives - some of them made from the plates and spoons available in the prison, two mobile phones , two teo scissors , four SIM cards, three pen drives , one SD card and a card reader and cash of ₹ 7720 .

The SIM cards and memory cards are being analysed by the technical teams of the CCB to ascertain Saleem's criminal activities.