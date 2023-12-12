ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru turns out to be a hoax

December 12, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police have now turned their focus on the caller

The Hindu Bureau

The call about the threat to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru was made on December 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: File photo

An unidentified man called the NIA control room claiming that a bomb has been planted in the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, on December 11.

The call was made from a mobile phone, and the caller spoke in English. The NIA control room immediately alerted their counterparts in the Bengaluru city police control room (112). The city police dispatched the bomb disposal squad (BDS) and sniffer dog squad. After a thorough search, the call was declared a hoax.

The police have now turned their focus on the caller.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have some information about the caller. We are trying to track him down,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police are trying to approach Interpol to get information about the person who sent hoax mails to schools in and around Bengaluru recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US