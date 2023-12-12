HamberMenu
Bomb threat to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru turns out to be a hoax

The police have now turned their focus on the caller

December 12, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The call about the threat to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru was made on December 11, 2023.

| Photo Credit: File photo

An unidentified man called the NIA control room claiming that a bomb has been planted in the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, on December 11.

The call was made from a mobile phone, and the caller spoke in English. The NIA control room immediately alerted their counterparts in the Bengaluru city police control room (112). The city police dispatched the bomb disposal squad (BDS) and sniffer dog squad. After a thorough search, the call was declared a hoax.

The police have now turned their focus on the caller.

“We have some information about the caller. We are trying to track him down,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police are trying to approach Interpol to get information about the person who sent hoax mails to schools in and around Bengaluru recently.

