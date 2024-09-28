ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat to a star hotel in Bengaluru’s Race Course Road turns out to be a hoax

Updated - September 28, 2024 01:07 pm IST - Bengaluru..

The High Grounds police have registered a complaint for further investigation.

Imran Gowhar
Taj Westend hotel situated on race course road received a threat mail that led to a panic situation on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

However, it was soon declared a hoax after police checked the premises.

The front desk staff alerted the High Grounds police who rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team and conducted a detailed search before declaring it as a hoax.

Deputy Commissioenr of Police, central division, H.T. Shekhar said, “A bomb threat e mail was received by the staff of Taj West End Hotel. The BDDS and team checked the premises and found it to be a hoax threat email.”

The High Grounds police have registered a complaint for further investigation, he said.

