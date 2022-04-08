Bomb threat to multiple schools in Bengaluru

Bengaluru police and Bomb Disposal Squads rushed to the schools and searched the premises | Photo Credit: For representation only

April 08, 2022 13:43 IST

Police evacuated all the schools that received the threat

Multiple private schools in Bengaluru, mostly in the east and southeastern parts of the city, received bomb threats via email around 11.09 a.m., triggering panic.

City Police and Bomb Disposal Squads rushed to the spot and are searching the premises of these schools.

They completed operations at two schools, which have been declared free of any danger.

“The email is mostly a hoax. But we are taking it seriously and not leaving anything to chance,” said Dr. Subramanyeshwara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East).

Police evacuated all the schools that received the threat. A few schools were conducting exams. Parents were asked to come and pick up the children. Police officials ensured that exams were not disturbed, senior officials said.

The schools that have received the threatening emails are: Delhi Public School, Sulakunte; Gopalan International School, Mahadevapura; New Academy School, Marathahalli; Ebenezer International School, Electronics City; St Vincent Pallotti School, Hennur; and Indian Public School, Govindapura.

Dr. Rao said an investigation had been taken up to trace the source of the email.

The email to all the schools read: “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands! [sic].”