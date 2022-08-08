Bengaluru

Bomb hoax threat delays flight at KIA

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 08, 2022 23:57 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 23:57 IST

A bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, delayed an IndiGo flight at Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday night.

A statement from IndiGo said, “Due to a hoax bomb threat on board, the disembarkation process of IndiGo flight 6E 556 from Jaipur to Bengaluru was delayed. Keeping passengers’ safety in mind, the IndiGo security team immediately alerted the BTAC (Bomb threat assessment committee) and informed BCAS and CISF as per standard operating procedures. “

“As a precautionary measure, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay and the bomb threat process was initiated. A standby aircraft was arranged for the passengers to avoid further delay and inconvenience,” the statement added.

