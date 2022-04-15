Bomb hoax: Cyber terrorism sections invoked

Threat emails had been sent to over 15 schools in the city

Bengaluru

The city police have invoked the cyber terrorism provisions in the recent hoax bomb threat emails to over 15 schools in the city. This is probably the first time the section has been invoked in connection with a hoax threat case.

The police have booked unidentified persons under Section 66F for cyber terrorism of Information Technology Act, 2000 for the act “with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people”. A person convicted under the section can be sentenced for life.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said since the threat went to multiple schools, paralysing many institutions and spreading panic, and the threat came via email, they had booked the case under cyber terrorism sections. “The section is appropriate in this case,” he said.

A senior police officer said that the service providers were cooperating with the investigation and there were a few leads. “We are confident of a breakthrough soon,” the official said.

Recent murder case solved

The city police have cracked a recent murder case where a retired soldier was brutally killed for gain, and arrested a gang of five cousins, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

Jude alias Suresh, 56, a former soldier was separated and living alone in Domlur for the past three years. He was found murdered at his house with injuries on his head on Tuesday night.

The police have now arrested Babu, a male nurse at a private hospital, who had befriended Jude for the past two years, and his four cousins, all hailing from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh.

The police said Babu conspired with four of his cousins Murali, Gajendra Nayak, Rajendra Nayak and Devendra Nayak, and stormed Jude’s house on Tuesday night, strangled him and hit him on his head with a lock.

They also threw chilli powder across the room to ensure the dog squads lost track. However, the accused took away an apple iphone of the deceased along with other valuables, which helped the police track them down. Police have now recovered the phone from the arrested.