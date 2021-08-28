Bengaluru

Boiler blast: Another worker passes away

A worker who was injured in the boiler blast at a manufacturing unit on Magadi Road earlier this week succumbed to her injuries at the burns ward of Victoria Hospital on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Shanti, 43.

All five workers who were in the factory at the time of the accidental blast have now died, the police said.

Two workers — Manish, 20, and Saurav, 21 — were killed on the spot and three others injured when the boiler at MM Food Products manufacturing factory exploded on Monday. Two others — Sachin, 40, and Dhanalakshmi, 45 — succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 2:37:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/boiler-blast-another-worker-passes-away/article36146656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY