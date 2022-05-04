Bodybuilder arrested on charge of rape

A bodybuilder has been arrested on the charge of rape in the city.

Syed Siddiqui was arrested by the K.G. Halli Police after a Mumbai-based 23-year-old girl lodged a complaint.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that she was an aspiring bodybuilder and contacted Syed Siddiqui after seeing several videos of him on social media on February 15. After he agreed to train her, she flew down to the city and stayed at his facility, where he began training her. The victim alleged that he tried to force her to take steroids to prepare for a national competition, which she refused. However, a few days later, she alleged Syed Siddiqui gave her something to drink, after which she fell unconscious. She has alleged that she was raped then.

She claimed that Syed Sidduiqui promised to marry her, but has now gone back on his promise. The police have registered a case and arrested the bodybuilder.