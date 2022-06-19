Body of engineer washed away in drain found

NDRF personnel search for 28-year-old engineer who was washed away in rain water, in Bengaluru on June 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A rescue official said the body of Mithun Kumar, 28, was found in the rajakaluve (storm water drain) near Cambridge College, around 1.5 km downstream from the spot where he fell into the drain and was washed away

The body of the youth who was washed away in a rajakaluve in spate in Gayatri Layout during the rains on Friday night was recovered downstream on Sunday morning.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams that began their search and rescue operations on Saturday morning had covered a stretch of the drain leading to the nearby Seegehalli lake where the operations were halted Saturday night. Resuming the same on Sunday, rescuers took a different route and found the body stuck among weeds and vegetation in the drain 1.5 km away.

Mithun Kumar, hailing from Shivamogga district, and working as a civil engineer in the city, was living in a rented accommodation adjoining the drain in Gayatri Layout. On Friday night, around 11 p.m., as water from the adjoining areas was flowing on the road, Mithun’s bike parked at the edge of the drain was about to fall into the drain. In his attempt to prevent this, he fell into the drain with the bike. His friends couldn’t lift him and he was washed away.

Mithun’s body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy on Sunday. Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the family of the deceased.