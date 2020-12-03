Body of Siddi youth found in lake

03 December 2020 07:36 IST

Family suspects foul play as he was to get married on November 22

The family of a 27-year-old man from the Siddi community, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Halasuru lake on November 18, are waiting for the post-mortem report as they suspect foul play.

The deceased, Shimav Micheal Kambrekar, hailed from Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district. He had been working as a driver for a hotel chain in Bengaluru for the last two years. According to his family, he was denied a salary for the last 10 months. He returned to his hometown, but would call up his employer asking for his pending dues as he was getting married on November 22.

His family informed the police that he went back to Bengaluru on November 17 with the aim of collecting his salary, after which they did not hear from him. The next day, the police discovered the body.

After waiting for 10 days, Shimav’s family travelled to Bengaluru in search of him. It was only through his former colleagues that they learned about his death. They were informed that it was a case of suicide.

The family approached the Halasuru police, who had recovered the body, on December 1. They signed a consent form for a post-mortem. Once they receive the report, they will consider filing a complaint.

“We do not think he committed suicide as he was getting married on November 22. The police say they have found a suicide note, but it not his handwriting,” said Sanju, his uncle.

A senior police official said they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

