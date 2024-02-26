Body of elderly woman found in drum in Bengaluru’s K.R. Puram

February 26, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - Bengaluru..

A 70-year-old woman was found murdered and her body stuffed in a plastic drum in an abandoned building in Nisarga layout in in K..R. Puram, on Sunday, February 25, 2024,

The deceased Shusheelamma was staying alone in an apartment, while her daughter and her grand-daughter, a college student, stayed in the adjacent apartment.

The police found the body, which was chopped into several pieces and dumped in the plastic drum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have picked up few suspects for questioning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT