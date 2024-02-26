ADVERTISEMENT

Body of elderly woman found in drum in Bengaluru’s K.R. Puram

February 26, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - Bengaluru..

Police have picked up few suspects for questioning.

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman was found murdered and her body stuffed in a plastic drum in an abandoned building in Nisarga layout in in K..R. Puram, on Sunday, February 25, 2024,

The deceased Shusheelamma was staying alone in an apartment, while her daughter and her grand-daughter, a college student, stayed in the adjacent apartment.

The police found the body, which was chopped into several pieces and dumped in the plastic drum.

murder / bengaluru

