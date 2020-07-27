Body found in water tank of apartment complex

The body of a woman was found in the water tank of an apartment complex in Yelahanka New Town Police Station limits. The police believe that she is aged 50.

“She was missing since Friday. We found a letter left by her. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. She was doing a small-time brokerage job in real estate,” said the police.

The woman was a resident of the complex, which is home to 16 families. Residents were using water from the tank for drinking and other household chores. They are now worried about their health.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)