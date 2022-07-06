Bengaluru

Body found in stormwater drain in Kadugodi

The body of an unidentified man was found in a plastic bag dumped in a stormwater drain in Kadugodi police station limits.

The police suspect that the assailants murdered the man elsewhere and dumped the body here.

The police shifted the body to a hospital while alerting the control room to get information about missing persons to ascertain the identity.


