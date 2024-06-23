GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bodies of missing 19-year-old girl and 50-year-old man recovered from lake

Published - June 23, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of a 19-year-old student and a 50-year-old man, who had been missing for the last three days, were recovered from the Mavathur lake in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Rangashamanna, a resident of Bhairagondlu village. He owned an electrical shop and was married with two children, said the police.

The identity of the girl has also been determined and a police investigation has now revealed that the two were in a relationship for several months now.

According to the police, the girl’s family members reportedly came to know about the relationship recently and objected to the same, following which she went missing for the last four days.

The parents had also filed a missing complaint with the jurisdictional Kolala police. Both the families and the police made efforts to search for the girl and Rangashamanna. The police also traced the location of the girl’s phone to the Mavathur lake on Saturday.

When the police reached the lake, they found two pairs of footwear and mobile phones belonging to the duo. The police, along with the Fire and Emergency Services personnel and divers, conducted a thorough search, before recovering the bodies on Sunday.

The Kolala police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and registered two separate cases of unnatural death reports for further investigation.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)

