Bodies of 4 more trekkers from Bengaluru recovered in Uttarakhand

The bodies of four more trekkers from Bengaluru, who died on the Sahastra Tal trek in Uttarakhand, were recovered by search teams on June 6 morning.

Nine persons lost their lives on the trek between June 3 and June 4. Five of the bodies were recovered on June 5.

The bodies of Padmanabha K.P. (50), Venkatesh Prasad K. (53), Anita Rangappa (60), and Padmini Hegde (34) were recovered on June 6.

“Post-mortem is underway in Uttarkashi. Around 11 a.m., all nine bodies will be airlifted to Dehradun. The bodies are likely to reach Dehradun by 12 p.m. After embalming in a local hospital, we are planning to airlift all the bodies to Bengaluru today by a charter flight,” said Revenue Minister Krisha Byre Gowda, who is in Uttarakhand, after meeting Radha Raturi, Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, and Ranjit SInha, Secretary, Disaster Management, Uttarakhand.

The nine deceased persons were part of a group of 22 who got stuck in a blizzard on the afternoon of June 3 while returning from Sahastra Tal to their base camp. A rescue operation was launched on June 5. Eight of the 13 surviving trekkers were shifted to the State Guest House in Dehradun. Around 11 a.m. on June 6, five more rescued trekkers will be airlifted from Uttarkashi to Dehradun, the Minister said.