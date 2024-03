March 10, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Summative Assessment-2 (Board Exam) assessment for classes 5, 8, and 9 will be held from March 11 to 18 across the State and a total of 28.14 lakh students from 69,137 government, aided and unaided schools of State curriculum will be write the exam.

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board is conducting the examination and the board will supply the answer sheets for all the students free of cost.