BNU to have COVID-19 quota for PG programmes

Bengaluru North University (BNU) will reserve one seat each in all its PG programmes for students who have lost a parent due to COVID-19. The university has 26 PG programmes and the quota will be introduced from the 2021-22 academic year.

Undergraduate students who have passed out of BNU or its affiliated colleges will be given preference. If there are no candidates from BNU, students from other universities can apply, said Vice Chancellor T.D. Kemparaju.

The decision is likely to be discussed during the syndicate meeting that will take place shortly.

“We want to encourage students whose families have faced distress due to COVID-19 to complete their higher education. We will also examine the possibility of allowing free education for such students,” he said.