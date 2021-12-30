Bengaluru

BNP safari fees revised

A bear safari at the Bannerghatta Biological Park.  

Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru has announced that the safari fees will be hiked with effect from January 1. As per the revised rates, the fee for adults, children and senior citizens from Monday to Friday will be ₹300, ₹180 and ₹230 respectively, while it will be ₹380, ₹230 and ₹280 on Saturday, Sunday and government holidays. The charges of the AC bus safari and jeep safari too have been increased.

The revision has been made to sustain increased expenditure towards fuel charges, feeding, maintenance, etc., the executive director of the park said.


