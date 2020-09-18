BNP finds faults in reservation in BBMP wards

18 September 2020 22:22 IST

Presents objections and suggestions

Bengaluru Nava Nirmana Party (BNP), a political party with an exclusive focus on Bengaluru and BBMP, has found faults in the reservations announced by the State government in wards, and said a few wards have not been in the General category at all for many years.

Srikanth Narasimhan, general secretary, BNP said, “A few wards have not been in the General category at all for many years, thus depriving a section of the population the chance to take part in governance in those wards over a long period of time.”

Further, reservation categories need to be uniformly spread across the city. “This can be done by ensuring that all categories are reasonably well represented in the wards belonging to a particular assembly constituency.”

BNP presented its objections and suggestions to the reservation categories announced for the 198 wards by the State government.

Lalithamba B.V., BNP zonal leader for HSR Layout, said, “There are quite a few wards which have not come under the General category in the previous two BMP elections held in 2010 and 2015.”

BNP has come up with a reallocation of reservation across the 198 wards, which ensures that all assembly constituencies have adequate representation across the categories.