BNP finds faults in reservation in BBMP wards

Bengaluru Nava Nirmana Party (BNP), a political party with an exclusive focus on Bengaluru and BBMP, has found faults in the reservations announced by the State government in wards, and said a few wards have not been in the General category at all for many years.
Srikanth Narasimhan, general secretary, BNP said, “A few wards have not been in the General category at all for many years, thus depriving a section of the population the chance to take part in governance in those wards over a long period of time.”
Further, reservation categories need to be uniformly spread across the city. “This can be done by ensuring that all categories are reasonably well represented in the wards belonging to a particular assembly constituency.”
BNP presented its objections and suggestions to the reservation categories announced for the 198 wards by the State government.
Lalithamba B.V., BNP zonal leader for HSR Layout, said, “There are quite a few wards which have not come under the General category in the previous two BMP elections held in 2010 and 2015.”
BNP has come up with a reallocation of reservation across the 198 wards, which ensures that all assembly constituencies have adequate representation across the categories.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath