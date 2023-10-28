HamberMenu
BMTC to run metro feeder buses from BTM Layout to Banashankari 

October 28, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To enhance last-mile connectivity, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced a new metro feeder service (route no. MF-21) between BTM Layout and Banashankari.

The first MF-21 bus will depart from Banashankari to BTM Layout at 6.40 a.m. and the last bus at 8.25 p.m., the BMTC said in a press release.  The service (two routes) will have 44 trips in a day via Mahadeshwara Nagar, Madiwala lake, J.P. Nagar 3rd Stage, Delmia Circle, and J.P. Nagar 6th Stage.

This is an addition to the existing 121 schedules operating 1,874 metro feeder trips on 30 routes that the BMTC is currently operating from different metro stations. Along with the existing 121 schedules, the BMTC plans to add 179 more schedules by the end of April 2024, taking the total number of metro feeder schedules to 300 across the city.

“In the upcoming days, the BMTC plans to expand metro feeder services to increase the scope of its operations on metro feeder routes in order to efficiently offer last-mile connectivity to metro rail passengers,” said a senior public relations official of the BMTC. 

The official added that BMTC also intends to brand the nine-metre midi metro feeder buses in a unique way. As part of the National Clean Air initiative, the BMTC is providing 120 of these nine-metre non-AC electric buses for use on metro feeder lines.

