BMTC to run buses using 15% Methanol-blended fuel on pilot basis from March 12

March 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will flag off buses in the premises of Vidhana Soudha On Sunday, March 12

The Hindu Bureau

BMTC will provide 10 buses that include both BSVI and BSIV buses for the initiative that uses methanol-blended fuel to run buses. It is an ambitious project of the Union Government to bring down pollution, says BMTC official. | Photo Credit: File photo

For the first time, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run some of its city buses using methanol-blended fuel. The buses will be operated on a pilot basis. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will flag off pilot trials of MD15 buses on the premises of Vidhana Soudha on Sunday, March 12. Buses will run with 15% Methanol-blended fuel. On the occasion, a truck that runs on 100% Methanol branded (M 100) will be launched.

A BMTC official said, “This is an initiative by the Central Government and NITI Aayog. The Corporation will provide 10 buses that include both BSVI and BSIV buses for the initiative. It is an ambitious project of the Union Government to bring down pollution as well as reliance on import of fuel. On a pilot basis, buses will be operated for a period of three months. Indian Oil will provide blended fuel during the trial run.”

‘Methanol economy’

As per the information provided by Niti Aayog, on “Methanol Economy”, methanol is a low carbon, hydrogen carrier fuel produced from high ash coal, agricultural residue, CO 2 from thermal power plants and natural gas.

“NITI Aayog’s ‘Methanol Economy’ programme is aimed at reducing India’s oil import bill, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and converting coal reserves and municipal solid waste into methanol. Blending of 15% methanol in gasoline can result in at least 15% reduction in the import of gasoline/crude oil. In addition, this would bring down GHG emissions by 20%, thereby improving the urban air quality. Methanol Economy will also create close to 5 million jobs through methanol production/application and distribution services,” states the website. 

Diesel consumption

Every day, city buses operated in Bengaluru consume over 2.5 lakh liters of diesel. Expenditure on fuel has been a major component of the corporation’s spending.

