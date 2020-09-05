BMTC to resume AC bus services from Monday

They will operate on six routes

It’s not just Namma Metro services that will resume on Monday. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) plans to re-start services of 34 Vajra air-conditioned buses within the city limits. They will operate on six routes: Majestic to Kadugodi, Majestic to Hoskote, Majestic to Attibele, Hebbal to Banashankari, Hebbal to Silk Board, and Banashankari to ITPB.

The Corporation hopes that this time around, there will be more takers. On June 1, when lockdown restrictions had been eased, BMTC had started operating 75 AC buses on eight routes. They were discontinued within days due to poor response and a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

For the most part, BMTC’s AC buses have remained off the road, barring airport services. Presently, BMTC is running 33 AC buses to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

“As businesses and employment activities are getting back to normalcy in Bengaluru city and suburban areas, to meet the travelling needs of the general public, BMTC is introducing 34 Vajra AC services from Monday,” a BMTC official said.

Commuters can travel in AC buses by purchasing tickets and passes. In most of the buses, BMTC has also provided QR-based payment options.