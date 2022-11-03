BMTC to reintroduce double-decker buses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has invited an expression of interest for procuring double-decker electric buses and leasing 100 mini non-AC buses.

The BMTC has plans to induct 10 AC double-decker electric buses using the fund under National Clean Air Programme and Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). Mini buses will be operated as feeder services and areas where the roads are narrow. Double-decker buses are likely to be operated on Outer Ring Road (ORR) and CBD areas.

IT Director of the BMTC A.V Surya Sen said, “We are planning to reintroduce double-decker bus service after a long time. There is a need to understand the market. We will float the tender for procurement by the end of November.”

The double-decker buses will have a length of 9 to 9.5 metre and 5 metre height. The bus will have a carrying capacity of 90 people. The mini buses that are going to be leased will have a length of 6 to 7 metre with seating capacity for 20 passengers.

The BMTC recently floated a tender for procuring 840 BSVI buses. When asked about why the corporation is procuring diesel buses after leasing electric buses under Smart City project and FAME 2, the official said, “Operation of electric buses requires huge infrastructure and the technology is new. Barring this, there is a need to replace old diesel buses. The BMTC has already scrapped 300 vehicles and 1,500 need to be scrapped by next year. New buses will replace the old vehicles. The State government is supporting the BMTC for procurement of these buses.”