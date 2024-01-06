BMTC to operate metro feeder services for those attending Chitra Santhe

January 06, 2024 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - Bengaluru:

For the benefit of those attending Chitra Santhe, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate metro feeder services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 7.

The BMTC in a release stated that it will run the services at a flat fare of ₹15. Route 1 will be from Kempegowda Bus Station to Vidhana Soudha via Central Talkies, Anand Rao Circle, and Shivananda Store. There will be four buses at intervals of 10 minutes. Route 2 — from Mantri Square metro station to Vidhana Soudha via Anand Rao Circle and Shivananda stores — will also have four buses running at a frequency of 10 minutes.

The 21st edition of Chitra Santhe, which is organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, is dedicated to the achievements of Indian scientists in space research and related activities. The art fair will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Around 5 lakh people are expected to visit the Chitra Santhe this year. After receiving complaints from visitors about parking hassles over the years, BMTC metro feeder buses have been arranged this time, according to the organisers. Mobility app Namma Yatri will deploy 30 women-driven autorickshaws to provide last-mile connectivity to artists and the visitors.

Traffic diversions

Meanwhile, Bengaluru traffic police have announced traffic diversions because of Chitra Santhe. Movement of all types of vehicles is prohibited on Kumara Krupa Road from Windsor Manor junction to Shivananda Circle and Hare Krishna Road from Shivananda Circle to Gururaja Kalyana Mantapa junction (north of the road only) from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., the traffic police stated in a release.

