BMTC to lease 921 electric buses from Tata Motors for Bengaluru

Tata Motors, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, will lease 921 electric buses to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The delivery of these e-busses would commence in September and would be completed in a staggered manner, the automaker told The Hindu.

As per the contract, Tata Motors would supply, operate and maintain these low-floor 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years.

G. Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 921 electric buses to Tata Motors. This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility. BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transport.”

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors’ commitment towards modernising public transportation in India is further strengthened by receiving the prestigious order of electric buses from BMTC.’‘

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), said, “This is yet another significant milestone in the electric bus journey we are on. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of Karnataka and BMTC for their commitment, and to Tata Motors for their collaboration.”

CESL is a green-energy focused venture of the Central PSU, Energy Efficiency Services, that operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy.

Tata Motors claims to have got orders for over 3,600 electric buses from various States in less than 30 days. This includes an order for 1,500 e-buses from Delhi Transport Corporation, and for 1,180 e-buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation.