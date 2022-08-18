BMTC to lease 921 electric buses from Tata Motors for Bengaluru

The delivery of these e-busses would commence in September 2022. As per the contract, Tata Motors would supply, operate and maintain these low-floor 12-metre electric buses for 12 years

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
August 18, 2022 16:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A representational photo of a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) wheelchair-friendly electric bus, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, will lease 921 electric buses to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The delivery of these e-busses would commence in September and would be completed in a staggered manner, the automaker told The Hindu.

As per the contract, Tata Motors would supply, operate and maintain these low-floor 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 921 electric buses to Tata Motors. This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility. BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transport.”

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors’ commitment towards modernising public transportation in India is further strengthened by receiving the prestigious order of electric buses from BMTC.’‘

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), said, “This is yet another significant milestone in the electric bus journey we are on. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of Karnataka and BMTC for their commitment, and to Tata Motors for their collaboration.”

CESL is a green-energy focused venture of the Central PSU, Energy Efficiency Services, that operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy.

Tata Motors claims to have got orders for over 3,600 electric buses from various States in less than 30 days. This includes an order for 1,500 e-buses from Delhi Transport Corporation, and for 1,180 e-buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
civic infrastructure
road transport
public transport
economy, business and finance
economy (general)
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app