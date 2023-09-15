ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC to launch its own app with loaded features soon

September 15, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The app will have features such as live tracking of buses, fare details, and safety features for women passengers

The Hindu Bureau

The BMTC has taken years to introduce the app and missed several deadlines in the past. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will soon launch a mobile app for live tracking, apart from digitisation of ticketing in buses.

Speaking at ‘Brand Bengaluru = Better Infrastructure’, a panel discussion organised by the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) and Infrastructure, Facility, Human Resource And Realty Association, in Bengaluru on Friday, K.R. Vishwanath, BMTC’s Chief Traffic Manager, said, “The BMTC app will have features such as live tracking of buses, fare details, and safety features for women passengers. The app is in development stage and will be launched soon.”

The BMTC has taken years to introduce the app and missed several deadlines in the past. In April, a trial version called ‘Namma BMTC’ was launched by the corporation, but now the BMTC will upgrade the whole app with updated features. Initially, the BMTC had named the app ‘Nimmbus’ (‘your bus’ in Kannada) and later changed it to ‘Namma BMTC’. Two language options — Kannada and English — have been provided to use the app.

Explaining further about the app, Mr. Vishwanath said, “The app provides many benefits for users: it helps them to spot nearby stops, plan journeys by providing origin and destination points, tracking a live route, facilities available at bus stations and TTMCs, and others. In the time of emergency, the passengers can also press the SoS button provided at the top of the app. There is an option to contact the call centre of the corporation.”

